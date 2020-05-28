Second defendant bound over in case involving 90 pounds of marijuana

YORK – The case against a second man involving the discovery of 90 pounds of high grade marijuana has been bound over to District Court.
Billy Dee Glover, 35, who is listed as both a resident of Stockbridge, Ga., and Jacksonville, Fla., has been formally charged with possession of more than one pound of marijuana, a Class 4 felony; delivery of a controlled substance, a Class 2A felony; and having no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony. If convicted of all counts, he could be facing a possible maximum sentence of 24 years in prison.
His co-defendant, Carlos Oden, 39, of Chicago, Ill., has already been bound over to District Court.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed with the court, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol on Interstate 80 when he saw a vehicle exit the interstate and then fail to signal at a stop sign. The deputy stopped the vehicle on Road H and as he walked toward the front of the stopped car he said he could allegedly smell the strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. And he saw very large black trash bags in the rear cargo area of the vehicle.
When troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrived, a probable cause search of the vehicle “which yielded 90 pounds of high grade marijuana in 90 one-pound bags. The driver, Oden, denied there being any marijuana in the vehicle. The passenger, Glover, stated he had a medical condition that restricted his ability to smell, therefore he did not know the marijuana was in the vehicle. However, Glover did state that he saw the large bags in the back of the vehicle and asked Oden what was in them, with Oden telling not to worry about it.”
Arraignment proceedings are pending in District Court.
