YORK – The second reading of ordinances pertaining to group homes that was supposed to come before the York City Council on Thursday has been postponed.
York City Clerk Jean Thiele said Monday morning that the decision was made to indefinitely postpone the second readings as a precaution due to the coronavirus situation.
She said city leaders determined it was best at this time to postpone the reading until later, in order to avoid a very large crowd at this week’s city council meeting.
A large crowd was in attendance at the last council meeting to talk about this matter – and a large crowd was anticipated for the second reading as well.
“We will still be having a city council meeting,” Thiele said, “but we just won’t include this matter for safety purposes.”
She said the matter will come before the council again, at a later date – that date has obviously not been determined as the coronavirus situation is quickly evolving and changing.
The items that will remain on this week’s agenda are:
• A preliminary and final plat in the Academy Addition.
• An application for CDBG funds for a business wanting to locate in York.
• A discussion about establishing an “all inclusive playground.”
• Applications for downtown revitalization grants.
