YORK – The York County Development Corporation has conducted two rounds of surveys, since the COVID-19 pandemic began, to assess how local businesses have been impacted.
One survey was conducted between April 1 and 6. The second survey was conducted between May 4 and 12.
And the results of the second survey show that finances were the greatest concern among local business owners and managers – as well as how to move forward in this ever-changing situation.
A total of 87 business representatives completed the second survey.
At the time the second survey was conducted, 75 of 84 respondents said they were open and nine were closed.
Of those who were open, the average operating level was at 72 percent. And their remote operating level (employees working from home) was at 56 percent.
An interesting aspect of the remote working average was that in the first survey, the “working at home” percentage was at 84 percent – which indicated that fewer people were working remotely at that point in the pandemic situation (in May, compared to in April).
In the second survey, businesses were asked what percentage of their supplies and services they were able to receive. They reported an 82 percent average.
They were also asked what percentage of goods and services they were able to ship and deliver. They reported an 87 percent average.
The local businesses were asked if their employee count had changed, due to COVID-19 specifically. Twenty percent said yes and 80 percent said no. During that time period in early May, 16 said they had new hires, 17 reported furloughs, 14 reported lay-offs and 11 reported terminations.
Business owners and managers were asked, “in addition to general health, what is your greatest concern for employees during this time of emergency?” Responses included worries about “continuing to pay bills, able to stay financially paid, keeping work, stress, mental health, income, morale and concern for employees’ families, for employees to be able to provide for their families, we are tired, and the uncertainty or remaining open.”
Respondents were asked if their company’s weekly revenue had increased or decreased as a result of COVID-19. Four reported an increase, 50 reported a decrease and 15 said there had been no change.
Of those who said they saw an increase, 70 percent of them reported small increases.
They were also asked if they had standing lines of credit to help bridge the business interruption. Fifty-six percent said no, 43 percent said yes.
Of those participating, 19 businesses said they had contacted their bank about a bridge loan or other financing while 29 said they hadn’t and 19 said it wasn’t necessary.
And 35 said they had successfully applied for the Payroll Protection Program.
In both April and May, businesses were asked what their top three concerns were, moving forward. In April, the top three were: 1) the financial impact on operations and/or liquidity and capital; 2) decreasing consumer confidence/spending; and 3) global or U.S. recession. In May, the top three were: 1) the financial impact on operations and/or liquidity and capital; 2) decreasing consumer confidence/spending; and 3) global or U.S. recession.
It should be noted that many, in May, also said they had great concern about supply chain disruptions, employee stress and lack of information for decision making – much more than indicated in the April survey.
When asked about the future, if they anticipated any permanent reductions in their workforce, 71 percent of the respondents said no and 25 percent said they were unsure. Three percent said they expected layoffs.
And businesses were asked if they had any thoughts, concerns or actions they wanted to share or suggest. A sampling of the responses included comments such as the following: “YCDC has done an excellent job of keeping up with all the changes and keeping membership and businesses informed;” “I know our regulars are looking forward to coming back but no one knows how safe it’s going to be;” “Time to go back to normal;” “We need to get businesses reopened now,” and “Please listen to the scientists and pass on the most current truthful information to us about how we can be the safest for our employees and customers.”
The responding businesses were from a very wide array of industries – in both the April and May surveys.
