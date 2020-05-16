YORK – The York County Development Corporation (YCDC) has launched its second local business impact study (since the COVID-19 situation began) and local business owners and managers are encouraged to participate.
“Everyone is scrambling to manage their business in response to COVID-19. All of us are overwhelmed with a flood of information that can change quickly,” says Lisa Hurley, YCDC director.
“Numbers are critically important to tell the collective story of the COVID-19 virus impact on our business community locally. Our numbers help detail the reality for decision makers. Leaders locally, regionally, and nationally are acting on assumptions. With your help, we can give them real numbers,” Hurley said further.
“As a business executive, we would very much appreciate your input. It will take about seven minutes to complete the survey. Your responses are absolutely confidential. Responses will only be reported in aggregate.”
The aggregate results of this survey will be used to inform local and state elected officials, government agencies, and others of the economic and human impact of the COVID-19 virus here. This survey is part of a national effort by local economic development organizations and chambers of commerce.
The YCDC already had its first survey, which was conducted early into the COVID-19 situation.
The second survey asks respondents if their business is still open, and if so, at what operating level.
Businesses are asked if they are able to receive the supplies and services they need, as well as if they are able to ship and deliver their products.
There are questions about employee counts – whether it has changed specifically because of the pandemic, if they have had any new hires, furloughs, lay-offs or terminations.
There are questions about revenue – whether there has been an increase or a decrease since the pandemic situation started, how many weeks of shut-down the business could withstand, whether they have contacted their bank about a bridge loan or other financing and if they’ve been able to utilize the Payroll Protection Program.
There are questions about the future and moving forward. Businesses are asked “What business supports do you think would be beneficial as we navigate this global challenge?”
They are also asked about their top concerns moving forward, such as supply chain disruptions, workforce reductions, employee stress, recession, tax and trade issues, and decreased consumer confidence/spending.
Respondents are also asked if they anticipate any permanent reductions in their workforce.
Respondents also have the opportunity to offer any of their thoughts or concerns.
All business owners and managers are encouraged to participate in the survey at this time. It can be accessed at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/YorkCountyBusinessImpact.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.