Shortly before 3pm on Monday a semi from Kansas overturned just north of the Road 3 and Highway 81 intersection by McCool Junction.
According to York County Sheriff Deputy John Prusia the driver got onto the soft shoulder, lost control of the semi and it overturned into the east ditch.
Motorists called 911 and responding to the scene were the McCool and York fire departments.
The driver, who was not identified was shaken up but did not suffer life threatening injuries.
Inside the semi were cattle and it was unknown if any were deceased, but live animals were heard and seen moving inside the trailer.
No other vehicles were involved and traffic on Highway 81 continued to proceed through a single lane.
