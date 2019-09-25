YORK – The Southeast Nebraska Development District will be receiving a national award for its work in York’s purchase/rehab/resell housing program.
The city’s comprehensive development project was selected to be recognized by the National Association of Development Organization for a 2019 NADO Impact Award.
The Impact Awards program honors NADO members for their creative approaches to advancing regional community and economic development and improved quality of life. These projects have made significant impacts on their regions and demonstrate the diversity of services and program delivery provided by regional development organizations across the country.
The project will be recognized at a special reception during NADO’s 2019 annual training conference, scheduled for October in Reno, Nev.
The project started with the original award from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development for the planning phase in 2017. The first implementation phase of the purchase/rehab/resale program was the first of its type in Nebraska using CDBG funds and has required numerous partners, including SENDD, the York County Development Corporation, realtors and many others with the city.
There are only two such programs in the state – in York and Nebraska City – said Joe Frei, city administrator, during the city council’s recent meeting.
He made the announcement regarding the award during the administrator’s report portion of the agenda.
