YORK — There are images in the media of senior citizens waving through their assisted-living room windows and getting big news via mobile devices.
York General’s the Hearthstone and Willow Brook Assisted Living residents know the feeling; following guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, many senior medical facilities like York General’s have all but eliminated visitation to these facilities in order to prevent COVID-19 spread. However, exceptions will be made on a case-by-case basis, said a York General statement.
While much safer, this policy can also limit social interaction, but thanks to social media and mobile devices, residents can keep in touch with their loved ones.
“I’ve been doing Facetime or phone calls,” said the Hearthstone resident Janis Schmieding. Schmieding has experience with Facetime, having used it in the past to keep up on her family’s goings-on – particularly her grandchildren. “My daughter set it up several months ago.”
Schmieding said she primarily uses her smart phone, but many seniors don’t have the know-how – or access at all – to mobile devices like smart phones. In the midst of the coronavirus cutoff, York General has several iPads on the way for residents to use.
Schmieding said she is usually fine using regular phone calls, but online services like Skype and Facetime offer an additional facet to communicating. Because she is Hearthstone-bound, Schmieding communicates with her husband over Facetime about daily things like bills. “We may talk, and he’ll get a picture of the bill for me,” she said.
Communicating with family and friends – even if it’s just to discuss bills – is especially important to the well-being of seniors in restricted facilities. Talking with friends and family can be a source of joy and connectedness for everyone, not just seniors.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement that dealing with issues like the coronavirus goes beyond the physical. “An outbreak like this affects everyone, and an emotional response to its impact is normal,” said Mikayla Johnson, disaster behavioral health coordinator and administrator for the Division of Behavioral Health. The same release said that some of the mental health issues brought up in times of community crisis are many. “Everyone reacts differently to stressful situations such as an infectious disease outbreak that requires social distancing, quarantine, or isolation,” the release said. People can experience feelings of isolation, anxiety, boredom and frustration.
It is important to follow safety guidelines like quarantines and social distance. With that in mind, Johnson said in the DHHS release, maintaining mental health is also important. “Don’t allow worries about the virus to control your life.”
