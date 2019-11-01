YORK – Kyle A. Campbell, 21, of Gladstone, Mo., was sentenced this week in York County District Court in a case where he was caught trafficking marijuana through York County.
The case began earlier this year during a traffic stop initiated by a York County Sheriff’s deputy.
Campbell was found to be in possession of a substantial amount of marijuana, along with THC products.
The initial felonies against Campbell were amended as part of a plea agreement.
Campbell was sentenced by District Judge James Stecker to 30 days in the York County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.