YORK – Jay Monson, 28, of Lincoln, has been sentenced in a case where he broke into a York residence while the couple living there was asleep.
According to court records, the York Police Department was contacted by the couple, as they said they discovered someone had broken in during the night and stole a wallet and checkbook off their kitchen counter. The wallet contained debit and credit cards.
They said the door was locked when they went to bed.
Upon further investigation, paint damage was found by a door to the house (indicating forced entry) and it was discovered other things were missing, including tools and a grill cleaning kit.
The investigating officer, according to his affidavit submitted to the county court, said financial transaction cards were used several times shortly after the burglary occurred, including at a York car wash. One vehicle was in the car wash during the middle of the night – when the card was used there – and it could be seen on surveillance. Upon reviewing that recording, it was established that the driver appeared to be Jay Allen Monson, 28, of Lincoln, who had earlier been named as a possible suspect.
There was also additional evidence leading police to Monson, when he tried to withdraw $800 from the couple’s bank account at an ATM in York.
This week, Monson was sentenced to three years of traditional probation with a 30-day stint in jail that started immediately.