Weather Alert

...LOCALLY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING... LOCAL AIRPORT OBSERVATIONS AS WELL AS TRAFFIC CAMERAS INDICATE DENSE FOG IS REDUCING VISIBILITIES TO AROUND ONE HALF MILE ACROSS PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA ALONG AND EAST OF A LINE FROM FULLERTON TO SUPERIOR. THIS INCLUDES THE HIGHWAY 81 CORRIDOR. WITH TEMPERATURES BELOW FREEZING, FOG MAY CAUSE SLICK SPOTS ON ROADWAYS. SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION IF TRAVELING IN THESE AREAS OVER THE NEXT FEW HOURS. CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO IMPROVE BY LATE MORNING.