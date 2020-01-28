YORK – On Monday, in York County District Court, Victor Talavera, 29, of Redondo Beach, Calif., was sentenced to a term of 3-6 years in prison in a case involving illegal drugs and guns.
Last year, he was charged with eight counts after he was caught with an illegal firearm and controlled substances during a traffic stop on Interstate 80.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was in the process of finishing a separate traffic stop. The deputy said his emergency lights were activated and it was 12:48 a.m. The deputy says he saw a 2008 Infiniti pass his cruiser and the other vehicle without moving to the outside lane, as is required by law when passing stopped emergency vehicles.
The Infiniti was stopped and the driver was found to be Talavera.
The deputy said in his report he could smell a strong odor of marijuana and he saw a grinder with marijuana sitting on the passenger seat.
During a subsequent search, the deputy said “multiple bags of marijuana were found in a bag on the floorboard.” He also said two bags of marijuana were found in the center console.
The report says further that multiple bags of marijuana, THC candies and THC wax were found in the trunk.
The deputy said a bong was also found, in a cup holder.
Furthermore, the deputy said they located, in the glove box, two handguns.
It was noted that Talavera is a convicted felon with multiple drug and weapon offenses, most recently in Cook County, Ill., which makes him a prohibited person when it comes to possessing firearms.
Talavera was initially charged with two infractions, three misdemeanors (to include two counts of carrying a concealed weapon) and three felonies which include: possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony; possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, a Class 2A felony; and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, a Class 1D felony, which carried a possible maximum sentence of 20 years to life, upon conviction.
Those charges were modified to possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, a Class 2 felony.
Both the prosecution and defense, upon a plea deal, agreed that 1-2 years for the first count and 2-4 years on the other would be appropriate recommendations to the court.
“Your priors include driving under suspension, driving under the influence, unlawful possession of a weapon, robbery,” Judge Stecker said to Talavera. “You have an extensive criminal history and it is concerning to the court that you do not believe you have a problem. And you were a member of a street gang.”
For possession of a controlled substance, Talavera was sentenced to 1-2 years in prison. For possession of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, he was sentenced to a term of 2-4 years in prison. They will be served consecutively.
He was given credit for six days already served in the York County Jail.
