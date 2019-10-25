YORK – Tiara Savage, 34, of York, was scheduled to be sentenced this past week in drug-related cases that began with 12 charges and ended with two.
Sentencing, however, was continued until late November.
Earlier this year, Savage pleaded no contest to possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, and no proof of insurance, a Class 2 misdemeanor. In return for her changes of plea, 10 other charges were dismissed.
This involved two separate cases.
In the first case, she was initially charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony; possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, an infraction; possession of drug paraphernalia, an infraction; driving an unregistered vehicle, a misdemeanor; having no proof of insurance, a misdemeanor; and driving under suspension, a misdemeanor. Those charges were amended to the remaining before-mentioned counts as part of a plea agreement.
According to court documents, a York Police officer stopped a van on South Lincoln Avenue because it had expired license plates. Court documents say Savage was the driver and she was operating a vehicle on a suspended license. She also had expired registration and an expired insurance card, the officer says in his report. The officer also said he could see a joint in the ashtray, inside the vehicle, and could smell marijuana.
During a search of the vehicle, the officer says they found 1.26 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale with methamphetamine residue and marijuana residue; 12 grams of marijuana; two joints; three marijuana pipes; two open containers of alcohol and rolling papers.
In the second case, according to court documents, a search warrant was executed at a house in York by the police department with assistance from the sheriff’s department. They said Savage was living in that residence. During a search of that house, they found in the living room the following: a bag containing 306 grams of marijuana, three digital scales containing marijuana residue, four joint-rolling machines, three packs of Zigzag papers, five pipes containing marijuana, seven pipes containing THC tar, three plastic containers with marijuana residue, three packs of raw marijuana filters, one glass water bong containing marijuana, four metal pipe tips with THC tar, two plastic grinders containing marijuana, one metal grinder containing marijuana, three grams of marijuana in a bag and a torch lighter. They also said in the bedroom they found a methamphetamine pipe containing methamphetamine, one carbon odor barrier duffel bag with marijuana residue inside and three plastic bags with marijuana residue.
In the second case, Savage was charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a Class 2A felony; two counts of possession of a controlled substance, each a Class 4 felony; possession of more than one ounce but less than a pound of marijuana, a misdemeanor; possession of a drug paraphernalia, an infraction; and having no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony. Those counts were all dismissed as part of the plea agreement reached in the first case.
She is facing the possibility of two years in prison.
