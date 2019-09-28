YORK – Nicholas Turner, 37, of York, was scheduled to be sentenced this week for possession of 10-27 grams of methamphetamine.
The matter, however, was postponed until November.
Turner was initially charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver within 1,000 feet of a school/educational facility (frequented by children). That was amended with the new count, which is a high level felony.
According to the affidavit in support of arrest filed by an undercover investigator with the Rural Apprehension Program, a confidential informant reported that a transaction had been set up with Turner. That drug transaction was to take place in the 400 Block of Burlington Avenue, investigators said, which is close to York Public Schools’ enrichment center and the city’s community center.
Investigators say they equipped the informant with a recording device and a listening device, as well as cash in order to purchase methamphetamine. They say they watched and recorded the informant meet with Turner and purchase the methamphetamine, with the substance being positively identified later at the Nebraska State Patrol laboratory.
