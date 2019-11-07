YORK – Adam J. Meives, 40 of Cave Junction, Ore., will be sentenced on Jan. 23 after being found in possession of 20 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop initiated by a York County Sheriff’s deputy on Interstate 80.
Meives pleaded no contest this week to attempted possession of a controlled substance, a Class 1 misdemeanor. This was part of a plea agreement.
He was initially charged with delivery of a controlled substance, a Class 2A felony; possession of more than one pound of marijuana, a Class 4 felony; and having no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony. Those charges were dismissed as part of the plea agreement and the amended count remains.
Meives is now facing a possible maximum sentence of one year in jail.
According to court documents, the deputy was on regular patrol when he saw a pickup proceeding on the shoulder on multiple occasions. That’s when the deputy initiated the stop.
The deputy said in his affidavit that Meives “couldn’t hold his hand still, he was shaking uncontrollably and at one point used the center console to hold his arm still.”
The deputy said he noted multiple indicators of criminal activity and asked for consent to search, which was denied.
Loki, the county’s drug dog, was deployed and alerted to the presence of illegal substances.
Upon a search of the vehicle, 20 pounds of high grade marijuana were discovered in the back seat under a tarp.
Meives will be sentenced on Jan. 23.
