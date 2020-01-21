YORK – The York City Council suspended the rules and passed six ordinances this week which clarify how the city addresses private septic systems.
York City Administrator Joe Frei explained that the city has had the same requirements and practices regarding private septic tanks for 30-some years – “this is just to make sure the ordinances reflect what we are doing. Basically, these say that if a private septic system is now working, the owners will have to connect the property to the city system. And if they do not hook up, the city would have recourse, to do the work and then assess back the cost. It’s no different than what we are doing today.”
The first ordinance says that all private property within the city, to which the city’s sewer system is available, must be connected to the city’s sewer system. A septic tank might be used to serve a property as long as it complies with state law and is in good condition. In the event that the septic system no longer works or is not in compliance with state law, the property then has to be connected to the city’s sewer system.
The second ordinance says it is the duty of the property owner to connect to the city’s sewer system – should that have to be done.
The third ordinance regarding septic systems outlines that in the event a property owner fails to connect to the city sewer system when warranted, the director of public works will issue a notice in writing to that owner.
The fourth ordinance outlines the methods of serving that notice to the property owner.
The fifth ordinance says once a property is given notice that they have to connect the property to the city sewer system, they have 10 days to comply – and if they do not, the city can make the connection at the expense of the owner.
And the sixth ordinance outlines that if the city makes the connection happen, the superintendent of the sanitary sewer department then would certify the costs and expenses to the mayor and the council for assessment against the property.
The city’s ordinance committee was on board with the ordinances and gave their recommendation for them to be passed.
The city council agreed.
