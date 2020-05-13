YORK – The York Noon Sertoma Club has announced the recipients of awards to members of the York Class of 2020.
Special recognition was bestowed on students who placed in the top 10 percent academically and for excelling in athletics and fine arts. A certificate of achievement was delivered to each student as a keepsake.
The recipients were:
Top 10 percent of 2020 Senior Class: Natalia Dick, Dean Erdkamp, Alyssa Gilliland, Anthonie Gomez, Natalie Hammer, Aislinn Luther, Matthew Mittman, Andrea Saxer, Abbey Seevers, Lily Shafer, Lindsey Stuckey.
Athletic/Arts Awards: Dean Erdkamp – Boys Cross Country; Lindsey Stuckey – Girls Cross Country; Ty Schneider – Boys Tennis; Lillian Holthus – Girls Golf; Joseph Erwin – Football; Natalia Dick – Volleyball; Abbey Seevers – Softball; Madelyn Vodvarka – Cheerleading; Makayla Saatmann - Unified Bowling; Natalia Dick - Girls Basketball; Tyler Wright – Boys Basketball; Beau Woods – Wrestling; Natalie Hammer – Dukettes; Lillian Holthus – Girls Tennis; Bailey Robinson – Girls Soccer; Dalton Stodieck – Boys Soccer; Reed Malleck – Boys Golf; Dean Erdkamp – Boys Track; Lindsey Stuckey – Girls Track.
Fine Arts: Cassandra Mangelo – Band; Aislinn Luther – Choir; Lauren Peters - Drama.
