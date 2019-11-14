YORK – Entrepreneurship is crucial to the economic vitality of all communities.
Research shows that educational programs focused on non-cognitive entrepreneurial skills are best developed at an early age and have spill-over effects to subsequent entrepreneurial knowledge and skill development in later years. The Nebraska Extension Y.E.B.O (Youth Entrepreneurship and Business Opportunities) Issue Team recognized the need for such educational programs and created a new program in 2016 called INVENTURE Day.
On October 22, 2019, Nebraska Extension hosted INVENTURE Day for 130 area seventh grade students from York Middle School, St Joseph Catholic School of York, and Emmanuel-Faith Lutheran School of York. Students gathered at the Cornerstone Building on the York County Fairgrounds to take on the INVENTURE Day experience. The experience featured innovation and creation as teams of youth developed their own unique business ideas around a given widget (an unknown item). Teams moved through the INVENTURE factory stations completing challenges to help cultivate their business idea. At the end of the assembly line, teams pitched their idea to a panel of judges in the quick pitch competition.
After the field day experience, which included some pre-work in the classroom, 83% of students know what it means to be an entrepreneur; 85% indicate they now know the skills it takes to be successful if they decide to become an entrepreneur; and 52% now believe they want to become an entrepreneur in the future. Students indicated that their favorite parts of the program were creating, presenting, working as a team, and seeing all the other team inventions.
The top two teams from INVENTURE Day won the grand prize award, as selected by a panel of judges. Winning teams were Team 25, representing Emmanuel-Faith School (Brialynn Nordstrom, Bryanna Peters, Emmett Hoffman, Josie Turnbull, and Brody Epp. Team Mentor: Moriah Toledo), and Team 8, representing York Middle School (Emma R., Leyton S., Kelsey A., Hayden B., and Reese H., Team Mentor: Aaron Alvarez). Other prize winners at INVENTURE Day were the Fan Favorite teams, with both winners representing York Middle School. Fan Favorite Teams were Team 15 (Eli N., Sergio R., Jimmy F., Jasmine C., Caleb H., Team Mentor: Heather Hultgrien) and Team 4 (Phoenix B., Lauryn M., Noah C., Fernando, Ben O., and Team Mentor: Ella Montoya).
The INVENTURE Day program in York was exclusively sponsored by Cargill as part of their “Cargill Cares” program. The cost per student is $15.
Nebraska Extension in York County would also like to give a huge thank you to York Middle School, St. Joseph Catholic School, and Emmanuel-Faith Lutheran School for giving all these students the opportunity to participate.
Another thank you goes out to the community mentors who provided each team with guidance and assistance throughout the experience, as well as the judges who listened to all of the team presentations and were tasked with choosing the winners. Mentors and judges included Reesa Vice, Morgan Driewer, Heather Hultgrien, Marcus Ruhl, Julie Haag, Jodi Larkin, Derek Dauel, Kameran Ulferts, Andrea Saxer, Lauren Thomas, Logan Ericson, Michaela Stuhr, Kinser Gergen, Eduardo Wilges, Ella Montoya, Aaron Alvarez, Rebecca Carpenter, Madison Gookin, Cody Pederson, Dalton Brandt, Alex Stoyanov, Moriah Toledo, Abby Draper, Mitch Bartholomew, Stacie Turnbull, Ron Mogul Jr., and Kirby Crawford.
Nebraska Extension also thanks York College, York High School, York County Development Corporation, The Leadership York Class of 2020, York State Bank, and Cornerstone Bank for assisting with mentor recruitment. INVENTURE Day would not have been successful without all the community support!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.