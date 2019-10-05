YORK – After two readings of two separate ordinances, the city council suspended the rules this week and agreed to increase the city’s sewer and wastewater rates as had already been budgeted for this new fiscal year.
The fiscal year began Oct. 1 and the rate increases take effect immediately upon passage.
The water rates will increase by 3 percent and the wastewater rates will increase by 9.5 percent.
During this week’s city council meeting, there was no public comment made for or against the increases.
A previous rate study showed that the increases were necessary in order to pay the city’s debt service on the well field as well as the new wastewater treatment facility which was recently constructed.
A new rate study – which will chart out the financial requirements for those departments for the next 5-10 years – will be conducted in this fiscal year as well.
In the past, there were concerns that the city would have to construct a water treatment facility. But a recent study showed that this type of a facility is not yet necessary and is not a pressing need for the near future.
Also increased, as far as user rates, were the lab fees and waste disposal fees at the wastewater treatment plan. These fees pertain to testing samples, as well as disposal of grease, mud traps/wash pit waste, septic waste and bulk industrial waste.
