YORK – McLean Christiansen, 26, of York, has been sentenced in a situation that initially involved numerous counts of first degree sexual assault.
Those charges were dismissed and amended to one misdemeanor.
Christiansen was initially charged in three separate cases – one was for two counts of first degree sexual assault (which is a Class 2 felony that carries a possible maximum sentence of 50 years in prison); another was for one count of first degree sexual assault and strangulation; and the other was for three counts of first degree sexual assault.
Christiansen was accused of sexually assaulting different victims in separate events. No other details of the cases can be published due to the graphic and sensitive nature of the situations.
Due to a plea agreement reached between the prosecution and the defense, all the counts against Christiansen were dismissed with the remaining count being debauching a minor, which is a Class 1 misdemeanor that carries a possible maximum sentence of one year in jail. In this situation, the victim was 17 years old (according to court documents).
In York County District Court, Christiansen pleaded no contest to the amended charge.
Judge James Stecker sentenced Christiansen to one year in York County Jail. He was given credit for 180 days already served.
It was also ordered that Christiansen must register as a sex offender for the next 15 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.