WACO – The York County Sheriff’s Department investigated two separate accidents that happened in the same exact area on Interstate 80 a mile west of the Waco interchange on Monday night.
According to York County Sheriff’s Investigator Alex Hildebrand, the first accident happened at approximately 8:03 p.m. This accident, he said, involved two vehicles with the initial report including possible injuries.
“Upon arrival, the deputies determined a red Chrysler 300 sedan was traveling eastbound, driven by Omera A. Munoz-Ceja of Omaha,” Hildebrand explained. “Munoz-Ceja lost control of his vehicle due to the ice on the roadway, crossed the median and struck a trailer being pulled by a 2014 Ford F-150. The F-150 was driven by Steven H. Shaw of Bettendorf, Iowa.”
Fortunately, no injuries were sustained, Hildebrand said.
Alcohol was not suspected as a factor in this crash, he said further – the weather conditions were blamed in this situation.
The second accident, Hildebrand said, happened at 9:52 p.m. – in the same area as the first crash. Upon arrival, deputies observed a blue 1986 Chevrolet pickup in the south ditch, approximately 300 yards from the roadway, Hildebrand said.
“The driver was identified as Richard Bedient of York,” said Investigator Hildebrand. “It was determined that Bedient was westbound and lost control of the vehicle, crossed the median as well as both eastbound lanes of traffic, and entered the south ditch.
“Bedient suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of this crash,” Hildebrand said. “Along with slick road conditions, alcohol is suspected to have been a factor in this crash.”
