YORK – The York County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating damage to fencing near the 4-H Building at the York County Fairgrounds.
The sheriff’s department reports that the damage occurred sometime on July 25, after a motor vehicle apparently struck the fence. The driver of the vehicle, they say, left the scene without reporting the property damage.
If anyone has information about this crime, they are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 402-362-2999 or the York County Sheriff’s Department at 402-362-4927.
Callers providing information about this crime may be eligible for a cash reward and can remain anonymous.