YORK - At 4:45pm Friday afternoon, Sheriff Paul Vrbka reported to the York News-Times that they are actively seeking the whereabouts of two Hispanic men who allegedly pulled a gun on a man in York, kidnapped him, eventually stole his wallet and discharged a firearm.
Sheriff Vrbka explained, "A man from Osceola was at the McDonald's property at the York interchange on Friday afternoon when a Hispanic man tapped on the window of his vehicle. The Osceola man thought that he was in need of help or something, so he rolled down his window and the Hispanic man pointed a gun at him.
The man with the gun then got inside of the vehicle with him and told him to drive out to a rural area. Upon instruction, the victim drove out to the area of Road 11 and O, near the new wastewater treatment plant. At that point, the alleged assailant told him to stop the vehicle.
Then a black pickup pulled up behind them which was driven by another Hispanic man.
"At that point," said Sheriff Vrbka, "The first Hispanic man took the victim's wallet and warned him, 'Don't do anything stupid,' and then he shot through the rear passenger window of the victim's vehicle.
The bullet went also went through the rear driver's side window and we recovered a .45 caliber casing at the scene. The bullet was determined to have come from a semi-automatic handgun.
The alleged shooter then jumped into the waiting older black Chevy Silverado pickup, with rust and Texas license plates. The victim was unable to see the actual license plate number due to the dust brought on by the wind.
Vrbka said that the men they are looking for are believed to be in the pickup and were described as being in their 30's, with one wearing a black t-shirt and the other a white t-shirt.
The victim, who hasn't been identified, was not injured but was badly shaken up, understandably.
If anyone sees this vehicle or has any information they are asked to call 911 or 402-362-4927 immediately.
