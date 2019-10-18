YORK – The York County Sheriff’s Department has provided updated information on two accidents that have happened in the county in the last few days.
YSO Investigator Alex Hildebrand provided more information regarding a situation last Friday in which a car was hit by a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train west of Utica.
He said the car was driven by Alice Fritz of rural Waco.
At approximately 3:40 p.m., Fritz was driving on Road W (in York County) and she didn’t see the train approaching as she approached the crossing.
“She indicated that she tried to stop in time, but wasn’t successful,” Hildebrand said.
He also noted that there are no automatic cross arms or flashing warning devices at that particular crossing.
The vehicle sustained heavy damage – fortunately, the driver did not sustain life threatening injuries. Hildebrand said Ms. Fritz was injured and transported to York General Hospital by Utica Fire and Rescue – she was treated and released.
Further information was also provided regarding a semi overturning on Highway 81 just west of McCool Junction on Monday. Just before 3 p.m., first responders from McCool Junction and York, as well as the sheriff’s department, were dispatched to the scene.
As indicated by Deputy John Prussia, at the scene, the semi had gotten onto the soft shoulder and the driver lost control, with the semi overturning.
Hildebrand said the driver was identified as Gale Frazier of Larned, Kan. Hildebrand said Frazier was not injured.
He was hauling cattle when the accident occurred – Hildebrand said three head were killed in the accident and 6-10 were injured.
No other vehicles were involved in the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.