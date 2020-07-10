YORK – The York County Sheriff’s Department will be holding a domestic violence donation drive, with officials saying, “During these uncertain times, home should be a safe place.
For domestic violence victims and survivors, home is one of the most dangerous and feared places they can be. During this nationwide pandemic known as COVID-19, the domestic violence rate has increased significantly as well as other forms of child abuse and neglect and even the human trafficking rate.”
Sheriff’s department officials recognized that domestic violence and mental health agencies across Nebraska continue “to provide safety, shelter and support services. Their crisis and information lines are open 24 hours a day and 365 days a year for anyone who is in need of their services. Some of these agencies include Voices of Hope, Bright Horizons, Center for Survivors and the Hope Crisis Center.”
To help the above listed organizations during this stressful time, the York County Sheriff’s Office is hosting their first annual domestic violence donation drive. The York County Sheriff’s Office Domestic Violence Donation Drive will continue to be organized on a yearly basis and is to take place at the York County Sheriff’s Office.
The first annual Domestic Violence Donation Drive will take place on July 16 between noon and 8 p.m. Donated items can be dropped off at the York County Sheriff’s Office (510 North Lincoln Avenue in York). Use the west door located inside the York County Courthouse.
To set up a donation outside of the above listed hours, contact Deputy Sandra Waller at 402-362-4927 or via email at swaller@yorkcountyne.net.
Examples of items that are in high demand and are used on a daily basis for these organizations are as follows: diapers, baby wipes, shampoo, conditioner, body wash, feminine hygiene products, dental hygiene products, deodorant, laundry supplies, laundry pods, toilet paper, cleaning supplies, bedding/sheet sets, blankets, canned goods, trac phones with minutes, gift cards for gas and groceries, paper towels, paper plates, bowls, napkins, etc.
And of course, monetary donations are incredibly important. If making monetary donations, make checks payable to the organizations listed which will benefit from this drive.
“Please consider donating to help these Nebraska organizations help victims and families during their darkest moments,” sheriff’s department officials said.
For any questions, feel free to contact the York County Sheriff’s Office or any of the above-mentioned organizations for further information.
