YORK -- Over 100 children, parents, business and community leaders came together recently at a Lights On Afterschool/Literacy rally at York Elementary to celebrate the achievements of afterschool students and draw attention to literacy and to the need for more afterschool programs to serve the millions of children nationwide who are unsupervised and at risk each weekday afternoon.
The gathering was one of more than 8,000 such events across the nation emphasizing the importance of keeping the lights on and the doors open after school.
Organized by the Afterschool Alliance, Lights On Afterschool has been celebrated annually since 2000. This year, more than one million Americans demonstrated their support for afterschool by taking part in the only nationwide rally for afterschool programs.
A newly released national poll illustrates that the high level of support for afterschool shown by those joining Lights On celebrations extends to the overall population. The poll, released in conjunction with Lights On, shows that nearly nine in 10 adults (89 percent) say they believe afterschool and summer programs are important to their communities.
“We are all very proud of our afterschool students,” said Amy Vernon, program director. “There’s no reason that learning should stop at 3 p.m., particularly if the alternative is unsupervised time in front of a television set, or any of the dangerous or unhealthy behaviors that can ensnare children in the afternoons. Like so many other afterschool programs around the nation, ours is supported by funding from the federal 21st Century Community Learning Centers initiative.
York’s Afterschool program opened in 2010 with a 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant from the U.S. Department of Education. It now serves around 200 children, providing homework assistance, mentoring, tutoring, and classes and clubs in sports, recreation, mathematics, chess, and dozens of other subjects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.