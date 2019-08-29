YORK - To say Deb Siebrass is on a mutual first name basis with Grand Central Foods customers does not do justice to this affable, lifelong York resident.
She even knows all the kids’ names; at least it seems that way watching Siebrass meet and greet from command central; the courtesy counter where the heartbeat of Grand Central lies.
From there she acknowledges customers as they enter and thanks them as they depart. In between she functions as an extra check stand, sells lottery tickets, answers questions constantly (and the phone occasionally), stands guard over the cigarette racks and doles out numerous other detailed customer services.
She will even rent you a machine to shampoo your carpets should you be so inclined to take on that project.
Grand Central is her ‘extra’ job and clearly she likes it a lot.
“I enjoy the customers,” she says, especially “the friendly ones that keep coming back.”
Store owner Warren Thomas “is good to work for,” she said, “he’s pretty easy going.”
Siebrass will mark 14 years at Grand Central next month.
Easy going also fits her full-time boss like a glove. That’s Tony North at York Printing Co.
She has worked full time at the firm 28 years which obviously pre-dates North’s own time at the company.
In the bindery she works with her everything from her fingers to imposing machines as she tends to the many chores required to complete custom printing orders for everything from business cards to specialty shirts.
“They are good people to work for,” she said of North and the rest of the crew.
She especially appreciates the flexibility she is afforded there.
“When I need to leave,” as she did recently with the sudden passing of a brother, “I can just go” with the blessing of North and co-workers willing to cover for each other.