YORK – It is being proposed that the property tax levy in the city of York be raised by .06 per $100 valuation in the next fiscal year.
The council and administration had their fourth budget workshop this past week and the proposed budget will now go to public hearing in the near future.
“We are making this proposed budget so we can move forward, this is a balanced budget,” York City Administrator Joe Frei told the council.
“We are proposing a six-cent increase in the levy, which includes the purchase of another police cruiser,” Frei said.
He said in his preliminary budget report, “while we discussed a .05 increase to the property tax levy, we actually included .06 due to a need in public safety. Because we did not budget to purchase a new patrol vehicle for the police department this last year, we believe we need to purchase two vehicles in 2019-20. To clarify, a one-cent increase in property tax is equal to $10 per year per $100,000 of valuation. Our current levy is .27 and we are proposing an increase to .33.”
“We would be at about the state average (for municipalities), but also well below the number of those who are at the maximum (of .45, the lid),” said Mayor Barry Redfern. “We cut $4 million in capital expenditures to get here. This remains open for discussion – we have been through the budget a number of times and I don’t want to rush it.”
“The cuts we made showed the city has more wants and needs than we have money,” Frei said.
“We have reached a place that a lot of communities already reached years ago,” Redfern said, regarding the levy figure. “We will have to keep prioritizing and we will have to put some money in for streets.
As far as the police cruiser, the plan is to purchase one during the early part of the fiscal year and the second later on.
“And if we decide we don’t need it (the second one) we won’t buy it,” said Police Chief Ed Tjaden. “I’m a taxpayer too. But this would put the fleet back into rotation – this is a need, not a want.”
The next budget meeting will be Aug. 15.
Editor’s note: An ongoing series will look at budget details, by department.