UTICA – Six new staff members will be joining the Centennial roster of educators in the 2019-20 school year.
Karly (Nitsch) Behrendt will teach vocal music, replacing Mr. Rickert.
Amanda Godfrey will be replacing Emily Luebbe as one of the preschool teachers.
Tricia Hirschfeld will be an interventionist for grades 4-8, helping students with math and reading.
Carrie Kadavy will be teaching middle school language arts and taking over for Mrs. Ahrens.
Sarah Ostmeyer will be taking over for Mrs. Rickert as a high school English teacher.
And Holly Podliska will be replacing Mr. Anderson, teaching agricultural education.
As far as the site itself, what’s new? It was a busy summer at the Centennial site, with the custodians busy cleaning, scrubbing and shampooing. They also had workers replacing the joint sealant on the Performing Arts addition and installing a new HVAC unit for the health room, art room and study hall room. There is a new roof being installed over the easy gym, to mitigate past struggles with leaks down the walls (the roof over the original 1976 building also received a new coat of paint). Much of the lighting in the hallways has been updated to LED fixtures – to provide for better lighting while saving energy.
And many people have noticed the propane tank sitting in the south parking lot of the school and have wondered why it is there, according to the school administration. The Centennial District received a Nebraska Diesel Emission Mitigation Grant from the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality to help purchase a propane bus. The administration says they are excited to see how this bus performs compared to the diesel buses. There have been past challenges with the DEF systems in the diesel buses, they said, and they are hoping that propane buses may be a better option.
When school starts, parents are being reminded that if they are dropping off their elementary children before school or picking them up after school, they need to do so in the west parking lot. Students will be able to enter the elementary school at the west doors. For secondary students, parents are to drop them off in the north parking lot. They are asked to not drop off students in the east parking lot, as a safety measure due to presence of the buses.