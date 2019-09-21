Mother Teresa is quoted as saying, “We can do no great deeds, only small deeds with great love.”
LeVauna Weismann, one of the original CASA volunteers in York County, has been offering small deeds with great love to numerous children in the foster care system for the past 15 years.
Her most recent case involved a young man named Christopher, who she first met in 2009 when he was eight years old.
“When I first met Christopher, he’d already been in the system two years. He was angry and out of control,” Weismann said.
Christopher struggles with mental and emotional disabilities. He had ended up in the foster care system when his parents were unable to care for him. Due to unfortunate circumstances, or the inability of other caretakers to handle his angry disposition, by the time Christopher was eighteen he had been placed in over 30 facilities or foster homes.
Along with Weismann sowing small deeds with great love toward Christopher, Roxanne Webb came into Christopher’s life around the same time through a close family connection. She quickly became “Grandma Roxy” to Christopher and stayed by his side as he grew up, through all the tumultuous moves and changes he endured.
“I just wanted to be a stable influence in his life,” Webb said. “I’ve watched him little by little learn to cope and communicate in healthy ways with those around him.”
When asked about Weismann and her role in Christopher’s life, Webb responded gratefully, “She’s been another stable piece for Christopher throughout his life. LeVauna has been there for him from the beginning.”
Eric Williams, the Guardian ad Litem, was assigned to the case in 2011 when Christopher was ten years old. Williams also stepped up to offer the love and attention Christopher desperately needed. They spent time together at least once a month, engaging in activities Christopher enjoyed, like fishing or anything sports-related. Because a strong relationship was built, Williams was able to be especially influential in keeping Christopher aware of the consequences that followed his negative actions.
“He responded to my tutelage,” Williams said. “He knew if he acted out his anger in an unhealthy way, he would hear from me. Knowing I would disapprove seemed to be enough to change his actions.”
Williams has only high praise for CASA volunteer, Weismann.
“She’s such a special lady and has been a steady influence in Christopher’s life,” Eric said. “He recognizes her as another person who is consistent.”
Thanks to this team of people in Christopher’s life, he’s doing really well now. He just turned 19 and graduated from high school in May. He’s living in a developmental disability home with supervision and enjoys a part-time job through vocational rehabilitation.
“I’ve just watched him progress,” Weismann said. “He’s gained control of his temper and has really grown into a wonderful young man.”
The thank-you note Weismann recently received from Christopher says it all:
“Thank you LeVauna, Grandma Roxy and Eric, for simply offering small deeds with great love. Your consistent presence and love certainly made a difference for Christopher.”
