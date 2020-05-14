MILLIGAN -- Exeter-Milligan held their graduation as scheduled on Saturday, May 9 despite the COVID-19 quarantine.
The district was able to keep to the directed health measures with just nine graduates in the class of 2020.
The biggest change in their normal ceremony was the change in venue -- instead of a ceremony in the gym in Exeter, the football field in Milligan was the site chosen for the socially distant event.
Parents and immediate family were able to attend the event but were asked to stay in their vehicles. Parents had designated parking spots to have a front row view of the event. The audio was broadcast through a FM radio frequency but the strong wind that came up just as the ceremony started made some of the speeches difficult to hear.
The district also broadcasted the ceremony over Striv for those who wanted to be a part of the day but because of social distancing and travel were not in attendance.
The nine seniors walked out to their designated spot on the football field spaced out more than six feet apart. Awaiting them at their spot was a mailbox from the district which was decorated with the school logo and their diploma.
Caitlin Murphy and Kayla Geiger gave the senior thoughts despite the strong wind and the occasional raindrop.
Superintendent Paul Sheffield instructed the students to accept their diplomas and presented the class of 2020. The graduates moved their tassels over, to lots of horns honking and applause.
To students were individually walked off the field by their parents.
After all the students were escorted off the field, the class returned to collect their mailboxes and took a moment for a traditional mortar board toss.
