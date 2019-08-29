WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) has announced the names of the Third District high school students who will serve on his Youth Advisory Council for the 2019-2020 academic school year.
2019-2020 Youth Advisory Council members include: Sara Lundeen of Axtell, Axtell Community School; Samuel Baysinger of Bruning, Bruning-Davenport Unified School District ; Emily Bussanich of Dix, Potter-Dix Public School; Luke Schawang of Falls City, Falls City Sacred Heart Catholic School; Jackson Findlay of Falls City, Falls City High School ; Trey Zwickl of Gering, Gering High School; Kate McFarland of Grand Island, Grand Island Central Catholic; Elijah Fox of Grand Island, Grand Island Central Catholic School; Hayden Price of Grand Island, Grand Island Central Catholic School; Jacob Kosmicki of Grand Island, Grand Island Senior High School; Savannah Peterson of Gothenburg, Gothenburg High School; Kaitlin Berck of Kearney, Kearney High School; Hunter Shepherd of North Platte, North Platte High School; Joseph Heirigs of North Platte, North Platte St. Patrick High School; Alex Worthing of Ogallala, Arthur County Schools; Samuel Banzhaf of Overton, Overton High School; Logan Hicks of Peru, Honey Creek Hilltop Home School Academy; Burke Splichal of Sidney, Sidney High School; Sarah Glatter of Sumner, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller High School; Anthonie Gomez of York, York High SchooL; Alyssa Gilliland of York, York High School; John Esser of York, York High School.
Smith’s Youth Advisory Council is a forum for high school students to discuss opinions, thoughts, and concerns about local and federal issues with Smith throughout the school year. Through in-person meetings and other forums, the council provides students an opportunity for involvement and insight into their government and communities.
The council is open to junior and senior high school students who are selected through an application process in the spring. More information is available on Smith’s website at AdrianSmith.house.gov/YouthAdvisoryCouncil.