YORK — Rep. Adrian Smith (R-Neb.) made an appearance in York earlier this week as one of three stops on his Ag Update Tour.
The Ag Update Tour is intended to give Nebraska’s Third District constituents an opportunity to hear from Smith and guests on agriculture policy. Smith and his York guest, Department of Environment and Energy Director Jim Macy, fielded questions and summarized policies during the listening session. Audience members hailed from the York area and beyond, representing groups as well as individual constituents. The audience primarily honed in on the current trade “war” with China.
“China can’t go on forever with people paying more and more for food,” Smith said.
“I would have preferred a different approach than tariffs,” he added. “But it’s not the only issue in trade. We’ve had some progress.”
Smith noted that the world has changed markedly since NAFTA’s 1990s implementation, and trade policies need to be adjusted. He seemed optimistic across-the-aisle agreements could be forged. “A couple [proposed changes] give me a little bit of heartburn, but aren’t deal-breakers,” Smith said.
Additionally, he said that he believes the European Union needs to be more accepting of agriculture products like those produced in his district. “If the EU really wants to trade, they need to include agriculture imports,” he said. The EU has been balking at allowing U.S. agricultural products into its nations’ borders, primarily due to GMO concerns.
Macy reported on Nebraska’s year-long E30 fuel trial progress. The trial allows the State of Nebraska to study the use of higher ethanol blends like E30. State-owned, conventional vehicles have been the primary test subjects. The study began following final approval from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and launched in late 2018. Macy also touched upon the irrigation conservation program, which helps producers switch from diesel to electric irrigation systems.
Topics also strayed from agriculture, with mentions of illegal immigration and Social Security.
The 2019 August Ag Update Tour stops were Alliance, York, and Auburn. Guests appearing on other legs of the tour included Director Steve Wellman of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, Angel Velitchkov, Counsel for International Trade with the State of Nebraska, and Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen.