YORK – It’s that time of year again – time for battery checks and changes in smoke detectors.
And once again, the York Fire Department with members of the York FFA will be checking smoke detectors for elderly members of the community.
They do so every spring and fall . . . this will be the 57th biannual effort.
And again this fall, as has been done for the past seven years, York General Hospital will be partnering in the effort as the institution pays for all the replacement batteries.
John Wemhoff from the fire department reiterates the message that smoke detectors save lives. With that in mind, he says the service will be provided, for free, for elderly individuals, on Wednesday, Nov. 6, starting around 2 p.m.
They typically visit more than 150 homes.
For those who haven’t received the free service before, but would like to, they are asked to call the department at 363-2610. Individuals who have received the services before will continue to be visited.
Smoke detectors must be checked on a regular basis, to make sure they are working properly.
But for many elderly residents, the act of checking the batteries may be difficult – due to the fact they are installed on the ceiling. That’s where the volunteers come in.
The FFA students have long been willing participants – with different teams accompanying the firefighters.
The firefighters and teens change the batteries in existing smoke detectors.
The Home Safety Council offers these tips on installing and testing alarms:
• Buy smoke alarms that are listed by Underwriters Laboratories and carry the UL mark on their packaging.
• Install alarms on every level of the home, including the basement and outside rooms where people sleep. The council recommends installing additional alarms inside each bedroom or sleeping area.
• Smoke rises, so mount alarms high on walls or ceilings. Ceiling-mounted alarms should be at least four inches from the nearest wall. Wall-mounted alarms should be 4-12 inches from the ceiling.
• Locate the alarm well away from the path of steam from bathrooms and cooking vapors from the kitchen.
