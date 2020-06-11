Marilyn Nichols, Bev Jacobsen, Nancy Seward, Doris Rogers and Jean Priefert sat outside the Fairmont Senior Center, shooting the breeze in the gusty wind.
“Before we met every day for coffee,” Jacobsen said.
Because of novel coronavirus restrictions, seniors like Nichols, Jacobsen, Seward, Rogers and Priefert are finding new ways to get together. “Jean came up with the idea,” Jacobsen said, nodding towards her friend.
Brenda Motis of Fillmore County Senior Services said she’s seen plenty of ways area seniors have been compensating for coronavirus restrictions.
“There have been a lot of creative ideas to get together and socialize,” Motis said. “I think it’s great they care about each other so much the find ways to get together while keeping each other safe.” She said senior groups in her jurisdiction are coming up with ideas like having exercise classes outdoors on a tennis court, and congregating in a park. In Geneva, the senior center manager brings coffee, and other treats to share are available – keeping social distancing in mind. “I’m very proud of them for just thinking outside the box and coming up with ways to get together with their friends,” Motis said.
Many seniors depend on senior centers to stay in touch with friends, which is perhaps even more important during the pandemic. “It’s a very key component of their health and well-being,” Motis said. “That to me is one of the biggest components – that interaction.” In the wake of the novel coronavirus, 43% of adults aged 60 and older reported feeling lonely, said the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
According to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), those who need to isolate most are often those who are more prone to depression. “The people that are attending senior centers are in that high-risk [coronavirus transmission] group,” Motis said. Many seniors have chronic medical illnesses like cancer, diabetes or heart disease and having a disability, NIMH said, putting them in that high risk group.
Concerning COVID-19 limitations, senior centers have not been directly addressed, Motis said, so senior centers are proceeding carefully. “The Governor hasn’t specifically outlined senior center guidance,” Motis said. “There’s a lot of caution going on – let’s not rush things and see if there is any increase in confirmed cases.” She said senior centers are getting much of their COVID-19 advice from local health departments. “There’s not really a big hurry to reopen,” Motis said. “But I do know the seniors are getting anxious and missing their friends.”
The sidewalk coffee group joked and reminisced, but the pre-coronavirus senior center group was usually much larger. “You’d be surprised how many people you can fit around a round table,” Jacobsen said.
Even with absences considered, Priefert jokingly found a silver lining: “The dog and cat don’t answer you back, but they don’t spread rumors, either.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.