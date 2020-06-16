YORK – The project that will result in a solar energy facility on York’s landfill property remains underway.
Craig Vincent from the Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) recently met with city officials and the council to provide an update on the progress.
“It’s been a while since we’ve talked about the project. We are still moving forward,” Vincent said, noting NPPD representatives have been having meetings with city administration.
As explained by Vincent, a developer will establish the solar field and NPPD will buy the power – and customers in York will be able to sign up, to have their electricity generated by solar energy.
“Individuals will be able to utilize solar energy and at the same time avoid having to buy their own solar systems, or pay for maintenance and repair, etc.,” he said. “Anyone can participate in the project, they just have to sign up.
“Once the interest was known last summer, we identified two sites in York – the one at the landfill on 17 acres that currently is ag land, the other at the old abandoned landfill north of town,” Vincent recapp3ed. “There were disadvantages at that site, so we focused on the 17 acres at the landfill.”
The city council already gave their nod of approval to the project last year, via a letter of intent to move forward.
This project will not cost the city any money.
Vincent provided a photo of Kearney’s solar site, as an example of what York’s will look like (see accompanying photograph). The solar panels will sit on a structure, he explained, “and track from east to west during the day and then at night they will re-sent themselves” to do it all over again.
In February, NPPD received proposals submitted by 13 developers. Vincent said five of those “made the short list” but evaluations were put on hold in March and early April due to pandemic issues. In mid-April, supplemental questions were sent to the developers on that short list and in early May, final submissions were received.
Those final submittals were reviewed by NPPD and the city’s administration.
It is being recommended, Vincent said, that the project be awarded to GRNE Solar, which is headquartered in Lincoln. Vincent said the company’s proposal meets all requirements and they have previous solar installation experience. Vincent said NPPPD is currently doing another such project with them in northeast Nebraska.
The end result will be the production of enough energy to power the equivalent of 250 homes.
The next action item to come before the council, in this matter, will be the lease agreements regarding the land.
“This is a terrific win/win by putting it out on landfill land that’s not being used,” said Mayor Barry Redfern. “I want to say a big thank you to NPPD.”
“We will see savings for consumers who subscribe,” Vincent said, “but another great value will be the marketing tool in saying York is on board with renewable energy.”
