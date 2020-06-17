POLK – Dylan Soule is the recipient of the BNSF Scholarship.
He was awarded $2,500 per year, for four years.
This scholarship is provided by the BNSF Railway Foundation. It is awarded to selected high school seniors who are dependents of full-time BNSF Railway employees, retirees or furloughed employees. The foundation awards up to 50 scholarships annually.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.