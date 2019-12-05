YORK—Audience members of the York Middle School and York High School’s holiday band concert didn’t have to go hungry, as the YPS Band Boosters served up soup, veggie sticks, desserts and drinks.
The supper was held to raise money for the group.
“Our hard-working Band Booster organization uses the proceeds from the soup supper to help pay for future trips and extra instruments for the band program,” said YMS/YHS Band Director Curtis Forsch.
Band students entertained throughout the evening, including performing festive music during the soup supper. “I always enjoy the variety of performance opportunities the students have at our holiday concert,” Forsch said. “The beginning students often have their first chance to do a solo or small ensemble selection during the soup supper.”
Also performing during the soup supper was the YHS Jazz Band, in preparation for the next day’s recording session in Kearney. (The YHS Jazz Band will be on NTV’s “Holiday Harmonies” Christmas special.)
After the soup supper came the main event: the Holiday Band Concert. York’s sixth grade, seventh grade, eighth grade and high school bands played merry selections to get the audience in the holiday spirit. There were traditional selections, like “Jingle Bells” and “O Come All Ye Faithful,” but songs audience members might not have otherwise heard were part of the program as well.
Forsch said he was grateful to those who came to support the YMS and YHS bands. “We’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who supported the Soup Supper this year.”
