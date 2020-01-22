Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...A MIX OF PRECIPITATION IS EXPECTED, RANGING FROM SNOW, SLEET, AND FREEZING RAIN, TO JUST PLAIN RAIN. SNOW ACCUMULATION RANGING FROM A DUSTING UP TO 1 INCH FOR MUCH OF THE ADVISORY AREA, BUT PERHAPS AT LEAST 2 TO 3 INCHES IN SOME COUNTIES SOUTHEAST OF THE NEBRASKA TRI CITIES. ICE ACCUMULATION RANGING ANYWHERE FROM A FEW HUNDREDTHS OF AN INCH TO AROUND TWO TENTHS OF AN INCH ARE POSSIBLE. SOUTHERLY WINDS GUSTING FROM 20 TO 35 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE THROUGH THE EARLY MORNING HOURS ON WEDNESDAY, BEFORE DIMINISHING TO AROUND 10 TO 15 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS AND CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON THE POSSIBILITY OF SLICK ROAD CONDITIONS THROUGH AT LEAST THE REST OF TONIGHT, POTENTIALLY IMPACTING THE WEDNESDAY MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&