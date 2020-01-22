YORK – The Focus on York Award is not given annually – it only has been presented a few times, when warranted.
And this year, it was warranted – prompted by the continued success of the Nebraska State Special Olympics Flag Football Championship held in York.
For the past few years, York Public Schools have hosted the event. Over 20 teams from across the state travel to York for a great weekend of flag football.
School district representatives said this is “very much a community event as it takes over 100 volunteers to run it. The athletes and their families have had a great experience in York and we look forward to hosting the event in the future.”
The Special Olympics mission is “to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-style sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in the sharing of gifts, skills and friendships with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.