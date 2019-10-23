YORK — Twenty-one teams traveled from across the state and beyond to York High School’s campus for some friendly-but-fierce flag football.
This weekend York hosted the Special Olympics flag football state championship. Local team the York Wolves, coached by Scott Kohmetscher, Steven Crane and Sam Kohmetscher, had a successful showing, going 1-1 on Sunday and earning 2nd in their division. “They were excited and one our guys thought Coach Crane and I needed a water bottle dumped on us after the game,” Scott Kohmetscher said.
Dave Demyan Special Olympics of Nebraska Director of Sports and Competition said he could see a marked improvement for the Wolves. “From last year to this year they’ve gotten so much better,” he said, and noted the support the Wolves get. “I feel like the whole community has gotten behind [the program].”
On the Wolves’ roster are: Nate Bestwick, Cody Wyatt, Jeremy Taylor, James Wetton, Brian Richards and Tyson Bassett. “We only play with 6 guys and play four games in two days,” Kohmetscher explained. “Several of the teams we played had 8-10 players. We got better every game of the weekend.” Part of the Wolves’ dedicated preparation involved a scrimmage with the York High School football team.
The Special Olympics flag football state championship is a top competition. “There are a couple of small tournaments around, but this is the largest in the state,” Kohmetscher said. York has hosted for the last three years. Volunteers play a huge role in making the event successful, Demyan said. “They are really the backbone of what we do.”
Mother Nature also cooperated, Demyan said. “We had excellent weather – perfect for football. Everyone had a great time.”
*****
The Special Olympics mission is “to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-style sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.”
