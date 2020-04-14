YORK – Due to the COVID-19 situation, the spring smoke detector checks that are held each April will not be held this year.
Each year, in the spring and fall, members of the York Fire Department and York FFA members go to the homes Aof elderly residents, to check and replace the batteries in their smoke detectors.
This year, that won’t happen because of the ongoing situation.
However, they are planning to do the checks on Oct. 14 – which is earlier than is typically done in the fall each year.
Meanwhile, the Home Safety Council offers these tips on installing and testing alarms:
• Buy smoke alarms that are listed by Underwriters Laboratories and carry the UL mark on their packaging.
• Install alarms on every level of the home, including the basement and outside rooms where people sleep. The council recommends installing additional alarms inside each bedroom or sleeping area.
• Smoke rises, so mount alarms high on walls or ceilings. Ceiling-mounted alarms should be at least four inches from the nearest wall. Wall-mounted alarms should be 4-12 inches from the ceiling.
• Locate the alarm well away from the path of steam from bathrooms and cooking vapors from the kitchen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.