National Catholic Schools Week (CSW) is a yearly celebration of Catholic education, usually observed the last week of January.
Special Masses, assemblies and other fun activities for students – and adults – are held at Catholic schools across the United States.
York’s St. Joseph Catholic School is no exception.
Monday students enthusiastically served their community, volunteering at the York Children’s Museum, York Chamber of Commerce, Kirby’s School of Dance, Kilgore Memorial Library, Blue Valley Community Action, the York High School animal lab, Yorkshire Playhouse and York General’s Willow Brook Assisted Living.
Tuesday the students were also busy as bees, having a geography bee, music bee and speech contest. The remainder of Catholic Schools Week will be full of even more activities, including roller skating and class skits. Special guests are also part of the festivities; a parent-student lunch was held Monday, and the Marian Sisters of the Diocese of Lincoln will also visit.
Each day of the week had a dress-up theme, encouraging students and faculty to get creative and even a little silly. Monday was all about St. Joe’s spirit, as students donned their coolest St. Joseph Catholic School gear. Tuesday was “Around the World/Decades” – from dressing up 90s grunge-style, to getting a visit from Carmen Sandiego, the St. Joe’s family showcased their creativity. Wednesday is slated to have a celebrity and character theme, Thursday is “crazy” day and Friday students should be prepared for “teachers’ choice.”
National Catholic Schools Week is in its 46th year of presenting Catholic schools with a week of celebration for both school and community.
