YORK -- One by one, cars decorated with vibrant “thank you” messages drove through the St. Joseph Catholic School’s parking lot.
Lining the driveway were St. Joseph’s teachers, cheering and waving signs that read things like, “I miss you” and “have a great summer.”
St. Joseph Catholic School’s teacher parade gave its students a chance to connect on the last day of an unusual, and often trying, school year marked by social distancing and online learning. St. Joseph preschool teacher said it was difficult to spend the last few weeks of school without seeing her students. “It’s bittersweet,” she said. “I’m glad this year is coming to a close.”
Preschool teacher Lori Haarmann also lamented being so far from her students. “I miss the hugs, hearing all the giggles.”
The teacher parade brought a school year like no other to a close. “I never thought I’d ever see this in all my years of teaching,” said St. Joe’s first grade teacher Kathy Quinlan. As the first vehicle pulled in, Quinlan waved her sign and told the students she missed them. “I’ve got my Kleenex ready,” she said. “I’m going to need them.”
Little faces popped out of sunroofs and peered out of car windows to see their teachers one more time before summer break hit. Balloons, signs and streamers waved in the wind to voices calling out “thank you” and “we miss you.” There were “air hugs” aplenty, as teachers and students shared socially distant good-byes, in hopes of having a not-so-distant reunion in the fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.