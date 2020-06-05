YORK -- Father Morris encouraged St. Joe’s graduating eighth graders to move forward joyfully as they bid farewell to St. Joseph Catholic School and move on to bigger things at this week’s graduation mass.
While the pandemic did delay the girls’ initial graduation mass, the graduates, their family members, and some of their teachers were able to join together to celebrate in the church that has raised them.
“I know you’ll do great things,” Father told the graduates. “I know you’ll move forward from here because you have not just your family and friends here, but your faith.”
Among this year’s graduating eighth graders were Marie Friend, Samantha McDaniel and Maggie Rauert.
Just a few days prior to the graduation mass, some of the girls’ St. Joe’s family surprised the girls by showing up at their house in the “Graduation Wagon.”
Mrs. Heiser, formerly known as Ms. Kathman before her spring nuptials, has been with the girls since fifth grade, having started at St. Joe’s as the fifth grade homeroom teacher back in 2012. According to Heiser, the motivation behind the “Graduation Wagon” was to add a little sparkle to a school year that did not end as the girls had hoped. Their last quarter at St. Joe’s was taken from them by the pandemic school closure.
Heiser has been eighth grade homeroom teacher for three years, but she has never weathered a graduation hiccup quite like a pandemic. Aside from the unprecedented situation she found herself in this year, this graduation has a special place in Heiser’s heart because this will be her last graduating fifth grade homeroom.
When she decided to jump up to eighth grade, she joked with her students that after five years, she finally moved on to middle school.
Having these three girls in her class for so many years has built a strong bond between the four.
“Having not only a teacher, but a friend is why it was so fun to go to St. Joseph’s every day,” explained Friend, commenting on why it was so valuable to have that consistent relationship with Heiser over the years.
This bond has resulted in many memories over the years. In reflecting back, Rauert can remember one time when the whole class shared a laugh over a splat ball knocking the clock off the wall.
“She was the one to tell us to put it back up and not tell anyone about it,” said Rauert. “Having memories like that is what makes her such a great teacher.”
“It has been nice to have someone that could watch us grow and watch our personalities change,” according to McDaniel, “and I think we could say we have all changed a lot over the years.”
This small, but mighty class of eighth grade students has not always been so small. Over the years, the class has endured the transfer of many of their classmates.
When asked about why she valued her commitment to Catholic education, McDaniel discussed how much she has enjoyed the small class sizes, personal connection with her teachers, and the reinforcement of her faith.
“In general, attending a Catholic school has given me a strong faith,” said McDaniel. “I feel like going to a Catholic school has made me a confident, stronger person.”
The other two graduates echoed this message of faith that has been instilled by their Catholic education.
Kathy Quinlan, now the first grade teacher at St. Joe’s, had the girls in second grade. While cleaning her classroom last week, she came across some old photos of the girls. She still remembers their field trips together that year, and she can still see each girl receiving their first communion that year.
“God has given you so many blessings over the years, and He will continue to bless you throughout your lives,” Quinlan advised the new graduates. “Don’t forget to ask Him for help when you need it.”
Mary Jo Leininger only just met the girls this school year, but it did not take long for the girls to make their impression on her.
“If you want to laugh, laugh at yourself first, and if you want something done, jump in and make it happen,” Leininger explained as she reflected upon the lessons learned from these three girls. “If you have an opinion, share it and make a difference. If you doubt yourself, don’t, and if something isn’t fun, make it so.”
Just after giving the girls their certificate, Leininger addressed the audience with a small anecdote about each girl.
Leininger described Friend as the big sister. Throughout the year, Friend helped with kindergarteners during morning mass, and according to Leininger, Friend had a look that got their attention and respect. Leininger declared Friend as the voice of calm and steadfast to scholarship and hard work.
There was a small giggle among the crowd as Leininger declared McDaniel to be “the good time girl.”
“She is the one that never took herself too seriously, who loves to laugh at herself, and keep others in good humor,” Leininger explained. “Although Sam may come across as unassuming, don’t assume she is not a difference maker.”
Rauert was described by Leininger as the “take charge and get things done fast master.” Leininger commented on how well Rauert led student council this year and how well she demonstrated her ability to lead.
“She will make the world a better place in the wake of her leadership,” said Leininger.
This year’s eighth grade graduates have left a large footprint at St. Joe’s, and without a doubt, their influences will continue to float in the hallways as school resumes next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.