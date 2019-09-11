Fourteen 3rd, 4th, and 5th grade students from St. Paul Lutheran School in Utica met the challenge to read for 1000 minutes over the summer.
They are (Front row left to right) Miriam Meyer, Ariel Beermann, Jordan Noler, Corey Payne, ( Middle row) Jake Hoffschneider, Jack Luebbe, Carter Fritz, Levi Mau, Benjamin Luebbe, (Back row) Meg Hoffschneider, Braelyn Racette, Trinity Wasser, Stephanie Hoops, and Lily Sams.
