YORK – In the next few weeks, the York City Council will be considering a number of actions that will ultimately result in the expansion of the local landfill.
This past week, York City Administrator Joe Frei told the council that over the next few council meetings, action items will be brought forward toward implementing the expansion of cells 6-10.
These cells would be located on 20 acres – on land the city already owns.
“It will cost upwards of $2.5 million,” Frei said.
Right now, the landfill has about 5-6 years left in its current cells.
“The new phases will provide for upwards of 50 years,” Frei added.
“But this won’t cost the taxpayers, correct?” asked Councilman Matt Wagner. “These are enterprise funds, right?”
“Yes, the money is through the landfill’s user funds,” Frei responded.
The landfill operates on enterprise funds (money paid by customers) – not property tax receipts or general funds.
Last October, consultants from HDR presented the findings from their evaluation of landfill regarding options for the future – whether it should be expanded for future use, or just used as a transfer station or closed altogether.
The city asked HDR to do the study as reaching capacity in existing cells is expected in 2025.
Looking at the three options, the council was told that just using the location as a transfer station would bring higher costs and limited options.
Closing the landfill would obviously reduce direct costs, consultants said, but there would still be the task (and associated costs) of continued groundwater and soil monitoring for at least another 30 years. And that option would require higher disposal costs for residents and an increase in the potential of illegal dumping.
Cost estimates for the three options were examined.
The cost of making it just a transfer station would be about $2,397,000. It was acknowledged that while this option would have lower capital improvement costs and lower direct operational costs, it would require hauling and disposal costs at other distant landfills.
Ultimately, the consultants recommended expansion.
The consultants recommended proceeding with the next phases of the landfill “if long-term control and reasonable disposal costs are desired.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.