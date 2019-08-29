YORK - Michelle ‘Chelle’ Steckly is an unwavering advocate for students at York High School. She not only knows them personally and believes in each and every one, she literally feeds their shining faces twice a day.
Steckly, entering her fourth year at YHS on the staff of Lunchtime Solutions, Inc., joined the food service contractor as head cook at York Elementary in the 2015-16 academic year.
By necessity it must be different at York High where each of the many stations that offer students a remarkable variety of foods for lunch is the responsibility of a different staff member.
No one head cook could possibly prepare that much food because of sheer volume if nothing else.
Steckly has primary responsibility for the home-style entrees offered up daily just inside the lunchroom door. Each day she takes the lead in preparing a meal like grandma used to make for that station. It might be spaghetti or perhaps meatloaf, but one thing is for sure; it will be different today than it was yesterday.
The morning is for breakfast. Students arrive at 7:30. however the staff has been in preparation mode for an hour by that time.
Hours for the job she loves, Steckly said, run 35 to 40 “depending on the week.”
She also dresses up in costume as the Healthy Hero for York Public Schools to help remind kids to “eat their fruits and vegetables” and teach why that’s so important.
“I’m their kitchen mom,” she said, the pride of such a personal expression of affection and respect shining in her eyes.
“My favorites are the wrestlers when they have to drop weight. They tell me, ‘Mom, I can only have an apple today’” to which she replies, “No, that’s not good enough. Get yourself a sandwich.”
The best part of the job?
“The interaction I have with the kids,” she answered after a moment’s reflection.
“At breakfast,” she said, “I treat them like my own (kids)” and why not? She knows their first names … except, that is, for the class of newbies. “I am excited to see what happens this year, I’ll have a whole new bunch of freshmen to get to know,” she said.
“I’m their ‘school mom’ and it makes me proud when they call me that,” Steckly added.
Last year the first period lunch kids sang for her on her birthday.
“I was in tears by the time they were done” belting out a rousing rendition of Happy Birthday, she admits.
Over the course of the school term, she said,“I feel like I made a difference in each one of their days.”