He rarely missed a York County Relay for Life event.
Jim Heins proudly collected Relay for Life t-shirts – not for him, but to honor those fighting with him.
Jim lost his fight with only a few years ago at the age of 63. When his wife Donna was going through his belongings, she came across a tote filled with Jim’s vibrant purple Relay for Life shirts. “I didn’t really want to part with them, but I wanted to do something,” Donna said. Guidance from above led Donna, she said, to an idea: why not make a quilt out of them, and raffle it off to support those still pushing through cancer? “It really felt like it was supposed to happen,” Donna said.
The well-loved shirts were sent away to be sewn together and sandwiched into a quilt, the result a beautiful remembrance of Jim, but most importantly, Donna said, to honor others lost and those left behind. “It’s not just about Jim,” she said. “It’s the other cancer survivors.”
For many years, York County Relay for Life has brought throngs of cancer survivors and supporters to the York County Fairgrounds. One of the teams is Sisterhood of the Travelling Butterflies. Peggy Davis has been on the team for four years, and – along with the other “Travelling Butterflies” – jumped at the chance to raffle of the Relay for Life quilt as a fundraiser, COVID-19 or no. “Everything has been up in the air,” she said. “We’re going to make it work.”
And they are. The quilt was displayed at the most recent York County Relay for Life event, admired by passers-by, and touched by those who heard its story. Not just a story about a man who carried a shy two-year-old girl across the Relay for Life finish line (“That’s the kind of man Jim was,” Donna said), but poignant stories shared by far too many.
*****
Raffle tickets for the memorial quilt are still being sold until June 30. Ticket prices are $2 each, or 6 for $10. The quilt is on display at the York hospital lab department, where tickets are being sold. Tickets can also be purchase by calling the laboratory department at 402-362-0439. Winner will be notified by phone.
