YORK – Stealing doughnuts right before Christmas ended with the discovery of what officers are calling “a lot of drugs.”
According to the York Police Department, they received an early morning phone call from workers at Grand Central who said their middle-of-the-night delivery of Daylight Donuts had been stolen before the store opened.
Sgt. Mike Hanke explained that doughnuts are delivered to the store and other businesses in York during the night and placed in locked locations until workers can retrieve them for that day’s business.
The doughnuts – numbering about six dozen – were simply gone although they had been delivered.
The investigating officer was able to view surveillance video which showed the people stealing the doughnuts and he was able to quickly identify them as he had had contact with two of them in a separate situation during the night.
The police began looking for the alleged doughnut thieves and yet that morning, they received information about where the stolen doughnuts had been taken.
Sgt. Hanke said a search warrant was obtained for a York residence and served.
When police officers entered the residence, they found all the doughnuts . . . and it a whole lot more.
Sgt. Hanke, acting as spokesperson for the department, said that inside the residence they also found a wanted man for whom an arrest warrant had been issued in a separate situation.
“And police officers also found a lot of drugs and drug paraphernalia,” Sgt. Hanke said, indicating the discovered controlled substances included methamphetamine and marijuana.
“York police officers made three arrests and there were two citations,” Sgt. Hanke said further.
Deputy York County Attorney Benjamin Dennis said the three people arrested were Angela Grady, 49; David Burling, 50; and Timothy Brundgardt, 29. All are York residents.
Dennis said formal charges have not yet been filed with the court but the charges listed on the affidavits of probable cause are for possession of a controlled substance.
