YORK – This week, York County District Judge James Stecker sentenced Wendy Stoner, 43, of Gibbon to prison in a case where she was convicted two years ago for methamphetamine possession.
She was facing a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison after Judge Stecker revoked her probation – she was sentenced to eight months in prison with credit for 29 days already served.
The case began, according to court documents, as a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol in the York area when he stopped a vehicle for traffic violations.
In his report, filed with the court, he said the driver was Carlos Martinez and Stoner was the passenger.
The deputy said that the two indicated they were lost and trying to find a residence of a friend, but they didn’t know her name.
He reported that they also could not produce the vehicle’s registration because it was with the owner of the vehicle – and they further said they didn’t know the last name of the vehicle owner.
The deputy said in his report that both were jumpy and moving about the vehicle. He also wrote in the court document that “both had meth sores on their arms and faces and showed severe signs of meth use and appeared to be under the influence of meth.”
The driver was arrested for driving under suspension.
A search was conducted of the vehicle. Investigators said that during that search, they found a straw with meth residue under the driver’s seat; a pink bag under the passenger seat containing a meth pipe, syringes, a spoon with meth on it and baggies. Throughout the vehicle investigators found a digital scale with meth on it, homemade pipes, multiple syringes with some used residue, a box of unused syringes, pipes and baggies with a white substance, a sunglass case with syringes (on Stoner’s person), and a screwdriver with burned tar residue.
The investigator said both people have criminal histories for narcotics possession.
Stoner earlier pleaded no contest to the charges and was given probation.
But that probation was revoked after she violated the terms, by committing other crimes, failing to report, failing to participate in visitations with probation officers, failing to keep employment, failing to report a change of address, consuming alcohol/controlled substances and not submitting to testing.
