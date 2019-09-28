York General team members Nancy Hengelfelt (RN) and Leah Lonsdale (RN) are pictured with York School Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew, Baylie Holthus, and Hannah Broughton at York High School.
Hengelfelt and Lonsdale delivered “Stop the Bleed” supplies that will be placed at the high school, the middle school, and the elementary school. A grant written by York General’s COO/CNO Jenny Obermier and Leah Lonsdale was funded by the York Community Foundation to put tourniquet supplies in area schools. Additional funds were provided by York General and Henderson Healthcare Services. #WhyYorkCounty #whatsyoury
