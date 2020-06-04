YORK – A powerful thunderstorm rolled through York Wednesday night, causing damage and resulting in a night-long power outage for residents.
The majority of damage from the storm was due to tree limbs being ripped off and in some instances entire trees being toppled over, due to the extremely powerful wind.
The National Weather Service in Hastings reported 79 mph winds at the York Airport, during the height of the storm.
Joshua Packard, who lives on West Sixth Street, said he had just pulled into his driveway and was talking with a friend when an extremely large tree in his yard fell on his neighbor’s car. Packard said the sound was incredibly loud and the damage – well, it was incredibly evident as the neighbor’s car was destroyed. Packard said he was thankful, though, for all the help from York public works employees who worked to get the tree and debris out of the street.
Electricity was lost throughout York all night, with some areas of town seeing power restored about 4 a.m. However, there were a number of residential and business properties that still had no electricity well into the morning hours.
Mark Becker, public information officer for the Nebraska Public Power District, said Thursday morning that there were over 1,600 customers who lost power after 10 p.m., Wednesday, “in three separate outages that were all caused by trees falling into lines. Approximately 650 of those customers saw their power restored within about 3 ½ hours, with another 963 restored in just over five hours. As of 7:09 a.m., there were still about 80 customers without service and crews are working on full restoration.”
Due to the power outage, delivery of the Thursday publication of the York News-Times and the YNT E-edition has been delayed.
In the meantime, all of the content from Thursday's print edition can be found at yorknewstimes.com.
